“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Latisha Is Torn Between Marsau And Ms. Wanda [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Cast of OWN Series "Love & Marriage: Huntsville"

Source: Art Meripol / Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN To Air Season Finale Of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Saturday November 16

The season finale of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday night on OWN and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for you now!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Despite their marriage being on the rocks, the Holts hold a party to reveal the baby’s gender. Marsau is shocked to learn that LaTisha has a secret savings account. Kimmi continues to be annoyed with Maurice for leaving her out of important decisions.

Episode: Melody Bolts airs Saturday, November 16 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT)

