“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Latisha Is Torn Between Marsau And Ms. Wanda [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
OWN To Air Season Finale Of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Saturday November 16
The season finale of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs Saturday night on OWN and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for you now!
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Despite their marriage being on the rocks, the Holts hold a party to reveal the baby’s gender. Marsau is shocked to learn that LaTisha has a secret savings account. Kimmi continues to be annoyed with Maurice for leaving her out of important decisions.
Episode: Melody Bolts airs Saturday, November 16 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT)
