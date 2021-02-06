Bossip Video

Remember when we reported that ‘Empire’ actor Bryshere Gray was arrested in Arizona last summer for allegedly abusing his wife? Goodyear Police have leaked interrogation footage with the star after he was arrested and he makes no sense at all!

Gray, best known for playing Hakeem Lyon on the canceled Fox show was arrested on charges including kidnapping and domestic violence after his wife reportedly had to escaped him at a gas station, slipping away to call for help. She said he had been abusing her and holding her hostage for hours before she got away. He was later arrested after a standoff with a local SWAT team.

Now, the interview from the night he was arrested has surfaced and he seems to be so overwhelmed in the clips, he’s making up nonsensical versions of what lead to his wife, Candice Jimdar, calling police on him.

Gray initially called Jimdar his “best friend.” When asked by police in the two were married, Gray said “in a way,” claiming he and Jimdar were in an open relationship.

“We have an open relationship as well so I allow her to have a boyfriend because I’m really busy,” he said.He claimed that Jimdar was suicidal and had threatened to hurt herself. In interviews with police, Jimdar told police she had threatened to hurt herself in the past to try to stop him from beating her. She said Gray had abused her more than a dozen times.

Gray also seemed to claim another person could have assaulted his wife. He told police a man named “Mark” came over after he left to go to a friend’s house named “John.”

“He just says his name is Mark. That’s like his little fake name.” Jimdar told police

Gray’s wife also told police that the actor suffers from bipolar disorder and ADHD but refuses to take his medication, New12 of Phoenix reports.

Goodyear police released their entire interrogation of Bryshere Grey below.