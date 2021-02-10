Bossip Video

A 24-year-old entrepreneur, investor, and Morehouse College alumnus kicked off Black History Month in a major way. Bryce Thompson and his IAMS Foundation awarded $100,000 in scholarships to 10 Historically Black College and University students with support from the Scholly app.

After launching a scholarship search last fall centered on easing the financial burden of college tuition amid the negative impacts of a global pandemic, Thompson scoured through hundreds of applicants and settled on 10 lucky scholarship recipients matriculating through HBCUs like Hampton University, Morehouse College, and Texas Southern.

strong>Jalen Robinson (Morehouse), Tate Toole (Morehouse), Robert Pinkney (Morehouse), Je’Von James Tone (Texas Southern University), Miles Smith (Bethune-Cooke University), Kaleb Perkins (Livingstone College), Daisha Green (Philander Smith College), Taylor Helton (Prairie View A&M University), Ms. Jordan James (Hampton University) and Lindsay Collins (Howard University).

A press release notes that Thompson was inspired to one day give back after his uncle generously paid for his first year of tuition;

I know what it feels like to not know whether you’re going to be able to register for the next semester,” says Thompson, who studied engineering while at Morehouse. “So, to now be in a position to ensure that at least 10 students will be able further their education is an incredible blessing and honor.”

Thompson credits his success to cryptocurrency and investing as introduced to him by his older brother Branden. Together the two and four fellow Morehouse students (Nathan Samuel, Reynaldo Perez, Joshua Stewart, and Ian Jackson) formed the TradeHouse Investment Group with a goal to teach financial literacy through investment strategies. The partners’ networking savvy and charisma grew the company into a multi-million-dollar business in just 2 years. And it all started at an HBCU.

Congrats to the IAMS Foundation scholarship recipients!