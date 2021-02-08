Bossip Video

BYE, NAVIENT!

Attention all HBCU grads, TBS wants to help you pay off your student loans and we’ve got exclusive deets!

As Black History Month continues and as illustrious Historically Black Colleges and Universities continue to educate the nation’s future leaders, TBS wants to kick off the aspirations of three lucky HBCU alumni by paying their student loans.

Today the network’s announcing its first-ever TBS HBCU Cash Out™ and collaborating with HBCU alumni Lance Gross, a proud product of “The Mecca” Howard University, and Keshia Knight Pulliam, a proud Spelman College grad, for the interactive social media contest, from February 8 – March 8. After scouring through applicants who create creative and eye-catching content about how attending an HBCU is helping them achieve their goals, TBS will award a grand prize of $25,000 to three different winners.

Applicants may enter by following a two-step process:

1. Log onto http://www.tbshbcucashout.com to submit their information and read the official contest rules.

2. Submit a video (60 seconds or less) via Instagram, Twitter or YouTube using the hashtag #HBCUCashOutContest and tagging @tbsnetwork (Instagram and Twitter) or @tbs (YouTube).

Eligible entrants must have graduated from an HBCU recognized by the U.S. Department of Education on or after December 1, 2015. For more information on TBS HBCU Cash Out™, visit www.tbshbcucashout.com.

Watch Lance Gross and Keshia Knight Pulliam break down the HBCU Cash Out™ below:

In addition to having this unique and perfectly timed contest amid the pandemic, TBS is honoring Black History Month with its programming. Throughout the month the network is airing feature films celebrating Black Excellence, including:

Fences

Friday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Troy Maxson makes his living as a sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburgh. Maxson once dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player, but was deemed too old when the major leagues began admitting black athletes. Bitter over his missed opportunity, Troy creates further tension in his family when he squashes his son’s chance to meet a college football recruiter.

Central Intelligence

Friday, February 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT

After reconnecting with an old friend via Facebook, an accountant is thrown into the world of international espionage.

Baggage Claim

Friday, February 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

Montana Moore, a 35-year-old flight attendant determined not to show up to her baby sister’s engagement party without a fiance of her own, concocts her most romantically ridiculous plan yet: a 30-day, 30,000 mile trek in search of a husband.

Joyful Noise

Friday, February 19 at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday, February 28 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

Hard times have fallen on Pacashau, Ga., but the townspeople have faith that the Divinity Church Choir will lift their spirits by winning a national competition. The choir has always made beautiful music, but now, its two leading ladies have hit a sour note. Vi Rose believes that a traditional style is the key to victory, but G.G. thinks tried-and-true means tired-and-old. The two singers must find a harmonious chord or risk losing everything.

Fast & Furious 6

Friday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Since Dom and Brian’s heist in Rio left them and their crew very rich people, they’ve scattered across the globe; however, they must still live as fugitives, unable to return home to their families. Meanwhile, Agent Hobbs has been tracking a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone Dom knows. Unable to take them down himself, Hobbs asks Dom and his crew for help in exchange for full pardons for everyone.

Barbershop 3

Sunday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT

It’s been more than 10 years since our last appointment at Calvin’s Barbershop. Calvin and his longtime crew, including Eddie, are still there, but the shop has undergone some major changes. Most noticeably, our once male-dominated sanctuary is now co-ed. The ladies bring their own flavor, drama and gossip to the shop challenging the fellas at every turn. Despite the good times and camaraderie within the shop, the surrounding community has taken a turn for the worse, forcing Calvin and our crew to come together to not only save the shop, but their neighborhood.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Sunday, February 28 at 1:15 p.m. ET/PT

They’re still cutting hair and cutting up in Calvin’s shop on the South Side of Chicago. Calvin has gotten over his money troubles and is no longer in danger of losing his shop–but his neighborhood is in danger of losing its identity. Intent on “regentrifying” the South Side, a money-hungry corporation is moving into the community with coffee bars, video stores, and a big-name haircut chain, and the area’s “mom and pop” establishments are in danger of losing their hometown advantage. While juggling changing situations, new loves, and looking for ways to better their lives, Calvin and his crew have to take a stand to keep the South Side and its businesses in the family.

Barbershop

Sunday, February 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT

An ensemble comedy about a day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. It’s Calvin’s shop, and he inherited the struggling business from his father, but with bills to pay and a baby on the way, he sees the shop as a burden and a waste of time. After selling the shop to a local loan shark, Calvin slowly begins to see his father’s vision and legacy and struggles with the notion that he just sold it out.