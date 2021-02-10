Bossip Video

A Houston man is in legal trouble after allegedly posing as Bruno Mars online, then striking a romance with a woman and finessing her out of $100,000.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, everyone is in the romantic spirit and looking for love. Many people let desperation get the best of them and put up with mistreatment and collect all the red flags instead of running away. For every person looking for love, there are another 5 people ready to use that against them and take advantage.

According to ABC 7, in Houston Texas, a woman thought she was dating Bruno Mars when a man faking as the popstar seduced her online…only to swindle her out of $100,000.

Documents state the woman fell in love with the Mars account and at the time, she believed him to be the real singer because he had sent her multiple texts and photos of the artist while he was on tour. She also told investigators that he wanted to quit the tour to be with her. The Mars account then began asking the woman for money. According to investigators, she was asked to make out a $10,000 check to a “friend of the band” for “tour expenses,” and then, two days later, draw out more funds, this time amounting to $90,000. Each amount was deposited in separate accounts, which were each held by Azuonwu and an alleged accomplice, Basil Amadi, according to the document.

After investigating the situation, police noticed the accounts were at a balance of $0 after the money was withdrawn rather quickly, like most scams. The accomplice claimed to not know about anything going on despite the $90K withdrawal from his account. Both men have been charged with money laundering and are in Harris County jail with bail set at $30,000.