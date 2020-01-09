Finesse: Women Who Posed As Booking Agents For Bruno Mars & Justin Timberlake Were Arrested For Fraud

Women Arrested For Fraud After Posing As Booking Agents

Two women, who were posing as booking agents for an event that involved Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake, have been arrested.

The two women, Nancy Jean and Carissa Scott, operated under the name Canvas Media Group. They conspired to defraud investors using different events, including a benefit concert for the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation. They both ended up being arrested on Wednesday at New York City’s JFK International Airport.

Jean and Scott were contacted by an investor organizing the benefit concert for the Sandy Hook Foundation, and they responded by claiming Justin Timberlake would perform for $500,000. One such investor ended up placing a $100,000 deposit, but when Timberlake never mention the event, they requested a confirmation as on whether or not he would actually perform.

That’s when either women or an accomplice contacted the investor and claimed they were Timberlake’s manager. Canvas Media Group told the event organizers JT would now cost somewhere between $800,000 to $1 million–so Bruno Mars was offered as a cheaper alternative for $600K.

The Canvas Media Group website is still active and says they offer “media resources for small business owners at affordable prices.” The site even includes a story about how the fake company started, referencing a “small business” in New York that was ultimately sold. The portfolio section of the site boasts a number of music festivals, including “November Fest 2019” and “Cincy’s R&B Fest.”

Nancy Jean and Carissa Scott are expected to appear in court on Thursday.