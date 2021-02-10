Bossip Video

Is Ms. London REALLY pregnant?

UPDATED at 11:37 am — Lauren London DENIES rumor she’s pregnant. After reports of the rumor circulated, the mother has denied she’s currently expecting.

Woke up to some straight bulls*it. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.

Our original report begins below:

Rumors are traveling faster than the speed of light alleging that Lauren London is currently pregnant. A report that the 36-year-old actress is expecting a baby has been confirmed by a local Los Angeles newspaper, L.A. Sentinel.

The actress has kept an extremely low profile since the 2019 death of her boyfriend and father of her youngest son, late rapper Nipsey Hussle. It was a shock to fans online when the Los Angeles Sentinel reported that they confirmed the news that London is in fact expecting a child prior to her making any formal announcement.

The L.A. Sentinel, who “confirmed” the news from their own source, is a weekly Los Angeles publication that has been in operation for over 70 years. Earlier, they tweeted out a link to their article where they write:

“A L.A. Sentinel source confirmed that actress Lauren Nicole London is pregnant. Information is still being gathered, but there is an undeniable sense of warmth surrounding the news.”

So far the seasoned publication has not followed up with any more reports on Lauren’s alleged pregnancy, but social media is questioning not only the validity, but many are advocating for Lauren’s privacy at this time. Scroll down to see some of the chatter.

Lauren has two children of her own but reportedly cares for her former partner Nipsey’s (real name Ermias Davidson Asghedom) daughter from a previous relationship. The actress also has a son named Cameron Carter from a previous relationship with fellow rapper Lil Wayne, while Nipsey also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Lauren and Nipsey welcomed their first child together, a son named Kross, on August 31, 2016. It’s unknown if the actress is dating anyone at this time.