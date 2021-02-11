Bossip Video

After footage showing country singer Morgan Wallen using the N-word surfaced, his streaming numbers went through the roof. While that’s disgusting, obviously, at least a portion of the proceeds from this surge is going to the NAACP.

The country star’s second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, is still topping the Billboard charts, even though others tried to cancel the singer following this most recent controversy. That means more money in the pockets of Morgan and his songwriters–one of whom, Jason Isbell, is handing over his share to the NAACP’s Nashville chapter.

Isbell wrote the song, “Cover Me Up,” on the album, and now, the 4-time Grammy winner let fans know he’s donating everything he’s made from the track to a good cause.

“So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up,’” he tweeted on Wednesday. “I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks.” https://twitter.com/JasonIsbell/status/1359589203135377413

Wallen issued a lengthy apology on Instagram following the incident revealing to fans that he would be taking some time to step out of the limelight and work on becoming a better person.

“I’ve decided to go off the grid for a little while and get used to making good decisions,” he says in the video. “Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try. I’m going to spend some time taking back control of … living healthy and being proud of my actions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLIlsHGAp2k/

Wallen went on to explain that his behavior in the video was a result of a “72-hour bender” which was something he wasn’t “proud” of.

“Obviously, the natural thing to do is to apologize further and just continue to apologize — but because you got caught, and that’s not what I wanted to do,” he continued. “I let so many people down. … I let my parents down, and they’re the furthest thing from the person in that video. And I let my son down, and I’m not OK with that. So this week, I’ve been waiting to say anything further until I got the chance to apologize to those closest to me that I knew I personally hurt.”

The “Dangerous” singer noted that he would be meeting with different Black organizations to discuss his wrongdoings but before the budding country star ended his apology video, he had one last word for fans defending him on social media.

“I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in. I still have a lot of really good people in my corner trying to help me and I appreciate you more than you know. This entire situation is ugly right now, but I’ll keep searching for ways to become the example instead of being made one.”