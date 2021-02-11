Bossip Video

Rapper G-Eazy has been granted a restraining order against a woman who he accuses of having a “celebrity-fixation” on him.

According to reports from TMZ, G-Eazy claimed in court documents that Monika Andrody has shown up at the front gate of his home in Hollywood Hills multiple times. When she arrived, she would reportedly ring his doorbell and pace around the house. While the rapper said he always called the police whenever she appeared, Andrody would flee before they made it there.

The rapper goes on to claim that the situation got worse in November when Andrody started coming over and ringing his doorbell in the middle of the night. Her last appearance was allegedly on January 15.

Last week, G-Eazy filed for a temporary restraining order, arguing that he’s concerned about Andrody showing up to the same public event as him. He also said her constant visits to his home and the incessant ringing of his doorbell have disturbed his existence, making it impossible for him to feel at peace in his own home.

In this request, G-Eazy also wanted the judge to grant the same restraining order for his ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson, but his request was denied for now. Earlier this week, it was reported that the rapper and Benson split up after almost a year of dating. A source told E! News that Ashley felt as though the “vibe” between the couple was off and that “She felt he hadn’t been fully committed to her.”

Things just don’t seem to be getting any better for the “Down” rapper.