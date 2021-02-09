“They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends,” a source told E! at the time, which came after Benson appeared in his music video for Hate the Way. “They have bonded over that and really get along…It’s definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now.”

Months later, in October, their relationship became Instagram-official, with the couple posting their Batman and Catwoman costumes for Halloween. In December, G-Eazy posted about his then-girlfriend on her 31st birthday.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” he wrote in the now-deleted post. “@ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back.”

The news comes as a surprise to some friends of the former couple who thought the “Down” rapper and Benson were inseparable at one point.

A source told E! News at the time of their relationship that “Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other. They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point.”

They both make each other laugh all day long,” the insider continued. “G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It’s been very healthy so far and they are in a great place.”

What could have happened?

An additional source revealed that Ashley had felt the “vibe” between the couple was off. “She felt he hadn’t been fully committed to her,” they added.

As of now, neither party has commented on the break-up. It’s unclear why they decided to go their separate ways.