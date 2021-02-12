BOSSIP Exclusive: ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Opens Up About Cultivating Chemistry With Dominique Fishback “She’s A Romantic” [VIDEO]

Say His Name. Fred Hampton. Let’s make sure that we recognize his legacy and never forget how he loved his people!

In an interview with BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden, Daniel Kaluuya talks about his role as Fred Hampton in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ revealing he learned about the late Black Panthers leader in his late teen years. After back-to-back starring roles in ‘Get Out,’ ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Queen and Slim,’ Janeé joked with Daniel about his hot streak, and he agreed that he wants “only the best.”

Daniel also spoke about developing chemistry with Dominique Fishback who plays Hampton’s girlfriend Deborah Johnson (she later changed her name to Akua Njeri) saying Fishback is a romantic . He revealed that intimate dinners with Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. and others close to Hampton helped him cultivate the role. After wrapping the film, Kaluuya says Hampton’s spirit of love for his people and himself and his eagerness to educate himself are core values he’ll take from the role. Check out the interview below:

We apologize for the audio issues, unfortunately there were some Zoom technical difficulties, but we thought Daniel Kaluuya’s commentary on the film was essential to share!

We’re so excited for the whole world to see ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’! We learned so much by watching and were touched in so many ways, but particularly by the love story of Deborah Johnson and Fred Hampton. Fun Fact — the poem that Deborah shares with Fred in the film was actually written by Dominique, who was so inspired by Fred’s story she put pen to paper!

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is premiering in theaters and on HBO Max today, Friday February 12th, 2021.