Exclusive: Watch This ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Featurette And Understand Why It’s Important You Know Fred Hampton’s Name

You can murder a freedom fighter but you can’t murder freedom.

One of the most important films of the year, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ lands in theaters February 12th. The movie makes it’s Sundance Festival debut this week and the film has an all-day virtual summit on Tuesday, February 2nd. We’re excited to exclusively share a featurette from the film which shares footage as well as commentary from writer/director Shaka King, producers Ryan Coogler and Charles King and actors Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback reflecting on the power of Chairman Fred Hampton, his legacy and the importance that the world know that he was murdered by the Chicago Police Department and the FBI because of his ability to unite people in the struggle against oppression, racism and inequality.

We have the opportunity to screen numerous films early, but this one was truly special. We were taken aback by Daniel Kaluuya’s ability to transform into Chairman Fred Hampton, but were also impressed with Lakeith Stanfield’s performance as Bill O’Neill, a car thief who was pushed into becoming the informant who played a key role in Hampton’s assassination. Dominique Fishback also phenomenally played Deborah Johnson, Hampton’s love, who was pregnant with Fred Hampton Jr. at the time of the assassination.

This is one of those films that will be talked about for years to come and we’re so excited for the world to see it and the conversations that will doubtlessly follow the premiere.

