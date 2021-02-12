Bossip Video

C’mon now….

A Louisiana man who thought Tessica’s Brown viral Gorilla Glue gaffe “wasn’t that serious” quickly learned the severity of the situation himself after landing himself in the ER for a clout chasing conundrum.

Len Martin of Baton Rouge told WBKN that he took part in the “Gorilla Glue Challenge” to prove that the Louisiana daycare owner was exaggerating about the epoxy sealing her scalp. Len took a red solo cup and glued it to his top lip thinking he could moisten it and remove it with ease.

That clearly did NOT happen because Len was seen in a video struggling to remove it ahead of a trip to the ER for a “painful peeling.” Doctors also told him that if his mouth “doesn’t heal correctly,” the tip of his lip will have to be taken off via surgery.

“Everyone is on social media, every day there is a new challenge, but I did not think it would go this far,” said Len of his sticky silliness while cautioning people against it.

WBKN received a statement from Gorilla Glue on Len Martin’s misuse of their product and warned people against the following suit.

“Our spray adhesive states in the warning label, ‘Do not swallow, do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…’ It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.”

This isn’t the first time Glen Martin has tried to seek viral fame for participating in challenges. WBKN says in 2020 he appeared on Dr. Oz and discussed his experience engaging in that virl ice cream licking challenge.

He also previously released a music video for his track “Corona Bounce.”

*stares directly into camera*

Are YOU participating in the Gorilla Glue Challenge??? Please tell us you’re much too smart for that….