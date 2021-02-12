Bossip Video

It ain’t sweet yet.

Joe Biden is keepin’ it 100 with the American people about the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, the vaccine is being rolled out slowly but surely, however, things will not, we repeat, not go back to “normal” for quite some time. In fact, during a speech yesterday at the National Institutes of Health, Biden said that wearing a mask through next year, 2022, is part of the protocol he sees during recovery.

According to Daily Mail: ‘You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,’ Biden said. ‘Masking is the easiest thing to do to save lives,’ he said. ‘We need everyone to mask-up. And by the way, I know it’s a pain in the neck, but it’s a patriotic responsibility, we’re in the middle of a war with this virus.’

At this time, Dr. Fauci and other health officials expect April to be the time when the COVID vaccine can be accessed by all Americans regardless of age or occupation. Biden expects it to be well into Thanksgiving before we see any semblance of what we would consider “normal.”

Health officials are also concerned over the growing threat of the various variants from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could potentially undermine the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Neither Biden nor his team of health experts can foresee a scenario where we have herd immunity by the summer. So if you’re planning to make up for last summer this year, it’s probably not gonna happen.

A staggering 2.3 million people have died from the virus and if we don’t continue to social distance and mask up, we might see the number continue to rise.

Wear a damn mask.