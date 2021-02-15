Kordell Stewart Talks To Tamron Hall About Dealing With Homophobic Rumors, Says He Did “Housewives” For Porsha [Exclusive]

Kordell Stewart is back on TV again.

On the Monday, February 15 edition of “Tamron Hall,” former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart gets candid about his recent, deeply personal op-ed that was published in The Players’ Tribune where he relived the 1998 rumor that falsely accused him of engaging in a lewd act with another man. Stewart opened up about how the experience shaped him both personally and professionally, and also shared that he has no regrets about being on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alongside former wife, Porsha Williams, even though it brought the rumors back into the spotlight.

Watch an exclusive clip below:

Stewart on whether he regrets being part of the popular Bravo franchise:

“No because in marriages there’s two words — there’s compromise and sacrifice, right? And sometimes with giving up yourself to your mate, you end up making decisions sometimes that can either make or break you. To be honest with you, If I had to do it again I probably would not do it, but I’m not ashamed of doing it. Because I was really doing it for her because it was her opportunity to be on this stage in which she’s on right now and I’m happy for her.”

Stewart on why he decided now was the time to tell his story with his recent op-ed:

“Why not? When you look at society and where we are right now as a country whether its politics, racism, whether it be systemic racism, bigotry, however you choose to preface it, this is a time where as opposed to 1998, if this essay was put on The Players Tribune, or in any newspaper, I think it would turn to blind eyes and deaf ears. But today is a time where it’s imperative that, like we’re doing right now in this country in 2021, we’re talking.” He continued, “When it comes to the kids that I coach and parents that may have been a part of that era, they’re getting an opportunity to hear and to know that hey, regardless of what they say about you, as long as you know who you are, continue to push and to fight and stand your ground, take a brace and be prepared to take yourself to the next level.”

Man, we’re glad he’s finally telling his story because those rumors have definitely followed him for YEARS. Also we love that he stayed so positive when talking about Porsha and RHOA.

