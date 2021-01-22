Bossip Video

“Who said dat?!” That’s the question Porsha Williams is asking after she got pushback over comments she made about her ex.

As previously reported during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha told her mom Ms. Diane and her sister Lauren Williams about conceiving her baby girl Pilar Jhena with her now ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

According to Porsha, her pregnancy was FAR from an accident and she conceived her child with the hot dog slinger after noting that he fit certain criteria that included employment and lack of kids.

“I picked him. She [Pilar] wasn’t no mistake. I laid down and I knew what was going to happen. I knew! I was like, ‘Oh, he got his own place.’ Look the leg started right here,” she said jokingly lifting her leg. “‘Oh, he got his own place. He got his own business. Oh, he ain’t got no kids. Oh, he said he wants marriage. Oh, he wants to be with me. Oh, he said I’m cute. Impregnant me!”

That of course DID NOT go over well on social media and numerous people shook their head at Porsha’s choice to get pregnant only requiring the bare minimum.

During the most recent episode of Dish Nation, however, Porsha defended her “picking” comments and said she stands by her reasoning.

“What problems did they have?” said Porsha in response to criticism. “The fact that I chose somebody that has a job? The fact that I chose somebody that – I want to know what problem. We women these days need to pick the right men, honey! Need to pick a man with a job, with a good head on his shoulders, he want a family, all of them things was checked off honey so it went down!”

And that’s that on that, we guess…

What do YOU think about Porsha Williams standing by her Dennis McKinley “picking” comments?