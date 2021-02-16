Bossip Video

Fans of the Migos have something to look forward to in a few weeks, according to one of the group’s members.

More than three years after the release of Culture II, the third installment of the Migos’ beloved franchise is coming soon. Paparazzi caught Quavo and his girlfriend, Saweetie, out in Los Angeles, where they were dining for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. As questions get thrown toward the couple from photographers and fans alike, one person can be heard asking the Migos member about the release date for Culture III.

“It’s coming real soon,” the rapper told paparazzi. “Less than a month and a half.”

While this is obviously an exciting development, this news shouldn’t come as a total surprise to fans of the crew. Back in January, Migos posted a teaser trailer for the long-awaited album, which they shared just one day after the trio celebrated the third anniversary of Culture II.

“Take ‘em back to the day-to-day Migos lifestyle,” the group said in the video. “Take this journey with us! The album is coming.”

This release has been a long time coming. Culture III was initially expected to drop in early 2019, but that timeframe was ultimately pushed back to coincide with the series’ anniversary in 2020. Obviously, the pandemic ended up pushing back…everything that was expected in 2020.

Hopefully, Quavo’s “less than a month and a half” timeframe means there’s an official date on the books over at QC and we get the album expeditiously.

Culture II proved to be a huge hit for the Georgia trio who marked their second No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 album charts following its release in January of 2018.