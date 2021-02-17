Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion has big plans for herself, and not all of them involve her flourishing career in the music business.

The rapper revealed these personal goals while responding to a fan who tried to come at her in a now-deleted tweet. In this exchange, Megan assured everyone following her journey that she is still on track to graduate from college this fall.

“Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility,” she wrote. “Hope you get them retweets doe.”

“They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree,” she continued in another tweet, adding some laughing face emojis. “SIKE.”