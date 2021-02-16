Bossip Video

It looks like a Houston Hottie’s found love again and her protective fans are asking questions.

On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion blew out 26 candles on her birthday cake and she excitedly ticked off her blessings including her ability to sustain herself, being loved by Beyoncé (major flex), and being “loved by her boo” who’s currently “mad at her.”

The rapper’s hotties quickly surmised that “her boo” was actually New York rapper Pardison Fontaine, known for his ghostwriting, and his song “Backin’ It Up” featuring Cardi B.

Pardi and Meg have been flirtatiously leaving breadcrumbs about their baeship on social media for a while so their relationship makes sense. Meg recently posed with a Chanel bag she was gifted and Pardi posted a photo of himself leaving the Chanel store with gifts in his hands.

On another occasion, Meg flirtatiously commented “Body Ody” on a shirtless pic of Pardi, a nod to her hit “Body” and in December Pardi asked Santa to bring him Meg for Christmas.

Most recently he commented that she was “everything.”

With that, fans are convinced that the two are in sweet rap love—BUT Megan Thee Stallion’s hotties have some questions.

A video recently surfaced on social media of an IG Live allegedly featuring Pardi’s voice in the background. The rapper can allegedly be heard saying that he’s going to break down the door to a bathroom that Megan is inside of with friends.

“What the f*ck are y’all doing?” says the man who sounds like Pardi. “Don’t make me come through the door.” “I don’t give a f*ck what y’all are talking about! You’ve got five seconds before I come through this sh*t,” he says. “Open the door.”

The IG video then shows a door being slammed open and women urging the man to “chill.”

That’s NOT cute, at all.

Megan’s loyal fans are up in arms about the video and they’re looking for an explanation.

So far the maybe couple’s keeping quiet about the incident and in another video, Meg urged her followers to troll her boo’s page and tell him to “not to be mad at her.”

What do YOU think about the Megan Thee Stallion/Pardison Fontaine dating rumors???

What do YOU think was going down in that Instagram incident???