“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Ree Confronts Ayana At BT’s Birthday Party! [VIDEO]

Oh boy… This season of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” has been building up to this.

A new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tomorrow and it’s not going to be pretty. Ayana Fite and Ree end up face to face at BT’s birthday party and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip Ree tries to talk to Ayana about their very public social media fallout. Ayana straight up tells her she doesn’t want to talk right then — but Ree can’t help but push the issue. Check out the clip below:

Sorry but we about died laughing when Ayana said, “I just got my braids done, I ain’t trying to fight.” Have you ever found yourself in this situation where you ended up in the same place as someone you just don’t care much for? How about finding yourself in the middle of a conversation that just isn’t the right timing for you? Are you #TeamRee or #Team Ayana?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brat appeals to JD about Bow’s scandalous new album, but his response throws her for a loop. Shaniah and JD join forces to make positive changes in their community. BT’s birthday party culminates in an all-out girl fight.

Growing Up Hip Hop “GUNS BLAZING” – Premieres Thursday, February 18 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV.

Will you be watching?