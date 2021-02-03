“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Bow Wow Invites Ayana To His Friend’s Birthday But … Will Another Guest Make Her Stay Away?

Ayana doesn’t have time for the drama!

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” and you already know we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Ayana meets up with Bow Wow, BT, and Pimpin’ and gets invited to BT’s birthday paintball plans. But when they reveal who else is invited, Ayana isn’t so sure. She reveals her issues with Ree and says she’s hesitant to resolve them since the two were never friends. Check out the clip below:

First of all, Bow Wow sounded like he was trying to make bruises a selling point. Second of all, Ayana’s been through A LOT.

Last year, Ayana caught COVID after a trip to Miami and the virus really did a number on her body.

Can you really blame her if she doesn’t want anything to do with Ree? Third of all, are you surprised Brandon’s still causing issues on GUHH several seasons after stepping away? Guess there has to be a little drama this season right?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Bow and Brat refuse to be part of Deb’s project, causing a huge rift that may be permanent. Turning to Waka for help, Deb might not like the tough love he gives. Ree wants to make things right with Ayana over an ugly Twitter feud, but Ayana refuses.

Growing Up Hip Hop “WAKA WEIGHS IN” – Premieres Thursday, February 4 at 9:00pm ET on WeTV.

