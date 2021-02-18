Bossip Video

Donald Glover has reportedly signed a massive eight-figure deal with Amazon, bringing his time with FX to a close.

The name of the game in 2021 is content, regardless of what part of the entertainment industry you work in. Everyone is signing deals to bring their ideas to life and money is out there to be made.

Donald Glover is someone who was a creative mind focused on content before everyone wanted their hands in the pot; His hit show, Atlanta, canceled any doubt of his genius and became an instant hit that has been on a long hiatus, but always leaves fans wanting updates on new episodes. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Glover’s FX days are over and he has signed a new deal with Amazon, allowing him to spread his creative wings as wide as he wants.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the Atlanta multihyphenate has exited his pact with Disney-owned FX for a multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon. The pact is believed to include a content channel of sorts that will spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content on Amazon’s Prime Video hub. Sources note one such project is already beginning to come together: a potential series called Hive, which is rumored to revolve around a Beyonce-like figure and stem from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away). The project has already begun staffing a writers room, with sources noting Malia Obama is among those recruited to work on the series.

As far as what will happen with the show, Atlanta, no official update has been offered–but all signs point to at least two more seasons to come. Glover will also help produce and execute other projects for Amazon. Sounds like Glover and Amazon’s partnership is going to be one that shakes up the content and streaming game.