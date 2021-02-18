Bossip Video

In men will absolutely embarrass you news…

If Marie Holmes’ name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the woman who went viral for winning the Powerball. As previously reported, in 2015 the North Carolina woman bought a winning $188 million ticket and opted for the lump sum of $127 million, $88 million after taxes.

She then made headlines for constantly bailing out her then-boyfriend, a man named Lamarr McDow. In 2015 Marie made headlines when she bailed McDow, an accused drug dealer nicknamed “Hot Sauce”, out of jail TWICE. McDow who police said they caught with 8,000 bags of heroin, was first bailed out by his lottery winning boo for $3 million before he was arrested again that year for violating the curfew requirements of his pre-trial release. His bond for that was a whopping $6 million that Marie paid.

Later, she bailed “Hot Sauce” out two more times, once when he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and another time when he was arrested for allegedly helping to set up an illegal street race. All together the mom reportedly spent nearly $20 million bailing out McDow and the felon was defiant when asked why his woman was continuously shelling out large amounts of money to help.

“We are a couple, and I am the father of her youngest child,” said McDow in 2016. “This is what people do for each other. She has the money and she can do what she wants with it.”

Later Marie and McDow appeared on “Iyanla Fix My Life” to unpack her constant big-budget bailouts.

Now, it looks like the two have broken up after getting engaged and McDow’s filed a lawsuit against her. WWAY3 reports that “Hot Sauce” is crustily claiming that his ex unlawfully gave away gifts she gave him. McDow is alleging that ahead of him beginning a seven-year prison sentence for drug trafficking charges he was convicted of, he named her his agent by executing a general Power-of-Attorney in January 2016. This authorized Holmes to “store, maintain, and protect his real and personal property during his incarceration,” reports WWAY3.

After welcoming a second child together the two broke up in 2017 says McDow per a lawsuit, and he later learned that the lotto winner was “dating a former acquaintance” and allegedly gave away clothes, vehicles, and property that she had given to him as gifts.

The lawsuit alleges that the items include a $60,00 Black Chevy Chevelle, a $250,000 Chevy Sting Ray, two $125,000 dump trucks, several Yamaha four-wheelers, an $11,00 Toro Zero Turn lawnmower, and $100,000 in miscellaneous clothes and jewelry.

The audacity!

In case you’re curious you can read the lawsuit for yourself HERE.

