ICY PARK SZN

Benevolent Bey is back at it again blessing her celebrity frannnns with epic promo boxes featuring pieces from ICY PARK–her third buzzy collab with Adidas that takes her famed fashion label IVY PARK to yet another level.

Known for its quality and high-end design, IVY PARK continues to shine as the exclusive brand-of-the-moment with a highly anticipated collection of sexy bodysuits, matching legging, crop top sets, and baggy tracksuits that drop today.

Sizing is notably inclusive, ranging from women’s XS to 4XL, with oversized, gender-neutral, and body-skimming options so you, too, can feel and look like Bey.

In an adorable twist, BLUE IVY came thru in promo videos for the collection matching her mama, rocking latex leggings, and swinging her inches while donning a mask.

Ms. Tina revealed that Blue wasn’t originally supposed to be part of the shoot but “inserted herself” and rocked it.

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park ,” she wrote on Instagram. “Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot . No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said “I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you”I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️”

If you’re on the prowl for ICY PARK, you can shop the entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection at Adidas.com or come out at select Adidas stores at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday, February 20.

Are you plotting on purchasing some ICY PARK items? Tell us down below and check out all the celebrity unboxings on the flip.