Once again, Beyoncé is doing more for the people of Texas than the actual government.

The Houston native’s BeyGOOD Foundation is doing its part to help those affected by the severe winter storms in Texas. Knowles-Carter is teaming up with her frequent collaborators over at Adidas along with Bread of Life, a Houston disaster relief organization, to provide grants of up to $1,000 for those in need due to winter storm Uri.

Residents of Texas and other states hit by these devastating storms may apply for financial assistance using the Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form. If you’re not in one of the affected areas and want to help out, Bread of Life is also accepting donations to provide assistance to victims of the storm.

“Vist @BreadofLifeH for more information on assistance,” BeyGOOD tweeted. “We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Beyoncé has used her position of power for good. BeyGOOD has supported many causes in the singer’s native Houston over the years, including COVID testing, small business assistance, and hurricane assistance. Still, Bey’s charitable efforts don’t just help those in Houston, but she has also provided support for HBCUs, housing programs, Black Lives Matter, and women’s issues over the years.

According to reports from The New York Times, at least 38 people have died across the country as a result of the storms.

CBS News reported that more than 2.5 million Texans are without power, for the third day in a row now. Frozen pipes are bursting inside homes and businesses causing flooding and damages to properties across the state. Some citizens are resorting to dangerous measures to stay warm amid the unprecedented freeze in the Lone Star state. Hospitals have reportedly treated a number of patients for carbon monoxide poisoning as many have relied on faulty generators or have fired up the heat inside their cars to stay warm.