Beyoncé and the fitness platform Peloton have announced a new multi-year partnership.

Peloton’s global community is home to over 3.6 million members and Beyoncé is the most requested artist on the platform. With COVID-19 essentially sidelining the usual in-person homecoming festivities for HBCUs, the partnership will put a twist on virtual celebrations geared towards fitness. The classes will span across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation. Beyoncé announced the partnership on her website with a statement for her fans.

I am honored to partner with Peloton and gift HBCU students a 2-year Digital Membership which will give them free access to the Peloton App, including classes with the best instructors and now, featuring my music.

We believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys. I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. This year has tested all of us and I know the college experience looks a little different than planned, and many were not able to celebrate Homecoming the way they wanted to. Still, I hope everyone was able to take time to reflect and to celebrate the strength, excellence and resilience of our community. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.

The subscriptions provide access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App. The digital memberships will go to students at Howard University, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Bennett College, Hampton University, Texas Southern University, Wilberforce University, and Grambling State University by the end of November.