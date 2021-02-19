Reigning Bachelorette Tayshia Adams is here for Chris Harrison’s decision to step away from The Bachelor to educate himself following his self-destructive Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay.
On Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, Adams said the longtime host’s decision to take a break from his duties is “a really good thing.”
This comes as Harrison continues to face backlash following comments he made about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell‘s past racist actions, urging fans to give the “poor girl” some compassion and grace instead of holding her accountable. Rachael’s social media has revealed this season’s frontrunner taking part in a lot of problematic behavior, including dressing up in a Native American costume and, most notably, attending an antebellum plantation-themed ball.
Following the troublesome interview, fans in Bachelor Nation called him out and even started a petition to get him fired. It was soon thereafter that Harrison announced he would step away from the franchise for the time being to “try to evolve and be a better man.”
She continued, “Also the fact that he said, ‘This is not just a moment but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make each day’ also meant a lot to me, because it isn’t just a moment, just like how Blacks Lives Matter isn’t just a trending topic on Instagram — it’s a thing that’s taking place every single day that we should actively try to partake in and better.”
Adams also stated that the longtime host stepping back was “absolutely” the right decision.
