“Belle Collective” Exclusive: Did Zaddy Forget To Make Plans For His And Latrice’s Five Year Wedding Anniversary? [VIDEO]

It’s Friday, which means a brand new episode of “Belle Collective” airs tonight.

We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. This week’s episode of “Belle Collective” dives even deeper into family dynamics, with Tambra moving forward with exploring the idea of having children, Marie looking to pass her legacy to her son Jerrez and Latrice celebrating a special milestone anniversary with her husband Cliff, aka Zaddy. Speaking of which, the clip we’re excited to share gives a sneak peek at their special evening, which gets off to a rocky start.

Check out the clip below:

Zaddy play tew much!

Unfortunately, based on the episode summary it sounds like things continue to go downhill.

Here’s what to expect from tonight’s episode:

Lateshia invites Latrice to be a part of the Farish Street project but the mention of Marie being involved puts things at a standstill. With her biological clock ticking, Tambra is feeling the pressure to start a family. On a visit to explore her fertility options, she gets some shocking news. She’s faced with the prospect of changing her plans for her career and making a big life decision. Marie and son Jerrez meet to rebuild their connection after their first family therapy visit was a success. Husband Cedric joins them to spend time playing with the grandkids but the visit takes a sobering turn when Marie brings up her growing health concerns. Later, Antoinette is hoping to move past her divorce and has re-decorated her home to match her sexy single lifestyle. She invites her friends over to bless her space with sage and champagne, making sure to leave out Marie and Lateshia for fear they will start drama. Latrice and Cliff’s fifth anniversary doesn’t go as Cliff had planned.

Aw man, that sounds rough. We hope they work things out by the end of the night.

“Belle Collective” Ep. 106 – Sage and Champagne airs on OWN tonight, Friday February 19th at 10PM EST.

Will you be watching?