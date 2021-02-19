Bossip Video

In celebrity grand seed news…

Floyd Mayweather is spoiling his grand-baby right out the gate! Last month, Money Mayweather’s daughter Yaya welcomed Kentrell Jr to the world with rapper NBA Youngboy. Since then, Yaya and KJ have been spending a lot of time posted up with grandpa Floyd.

Last month, Yaya shared a picture of her dad holding Kentrell Jr. as they watched a football game together.

“Papa came to support him at first photoshoot. Watching football with Papa,” she wrote.

This week Floyd blessed the newborn with his very first diamond-encrusted Rolex. Momma Yaya showed off KJ’s expensive timepiece, which appears to be a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, on her IG story feed. The watch has an estimated worth of $44,000. Yaya captioned the snap: “KJ’s papa got him his first Rolex.”

If it runs in the family, Money Mayweather might be sparking KJ’s lust for luxury timepieces early. The champ has his own impressive collection of watches that he even travels with, 30 pieces at a time. In a clip shared last year, Money claimed:

“Now if I go on vacation, my fault, when I go on paycation for 30 days, I take 30 watches with me.

One of his luxurious timepieces is reportedly worth $18 million according to reports by The Blast. The diamond watch was created by Jacob & Co and “features 239 emerald-cut baguette diamond stones.”

That’s a lot of drip, but if you are one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, money ain’t a thang.

Being a gazillionaire grandpa sounds like it must be nice. What do you think about KJ’s new watch?