Yaya can’t catch a break.

Her public image will never be the same again after Iyanna Mayweather made headlines for allegedly stabbing a pregnant young lady due to a dispute over her rapper boyfriend NBA YoungBoy earlier this year. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old heir has been trying to carry on with life but fans keep calling out Ya Ya for making bad decisions.

After catching charges for her boyfriend, the two appear to no longer be in a relationship. She’s pregnant now and the young man didn’t bother to even show up at their child’s baby shower. On top of all of that, Iyanna included the rapper at the baby’s celebration by plastering his photos all over the TV screens at the event, something that has fans calling her a “clown.”

Mayweather’s daughter Yaya having a whole baby shower playin nothing but NBA and slideshows with his damn face. GIRL this supposed to be about youuuuuuuuuuuuuu — QueenK👑 (@K_youloveher) November 6, 2020

Fans are also getting on Iyanna who made headlines recently for bragging about her ability to buy Birkin bags, while putting down rappers for doing the same thing and insinuating their bags can’t be real. They are saying that little Miss Birkin went skimpy on her celebration after she shared videos from the baby shower.

Yaya May weather’s Baby shower was very…thrifty. — The Goddess Lydia (@HelloPuppy315) November 7, 2020

Maybe she just wasn’t in the mood?

In 2019 during an Instagram live video, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather shared more insight into why she decided to stay with YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.

“I don’t care what Y’all say,” Ya Ya exclaimed while inside a loud nightclub. “Kentrell got my heart, and I don’t care what y’all say. Y’all can say ‘you’re embarrassing yourself’ or whatever.”

“People listen to this I don’t care who wants me, who want me bad, only one person got my heart, and that’s Kentrell mother***** Gaulden. That’s the only person who got me. He can have my heart all day.”

