We have an update on Tip & Tiny.

After being accused of pulling a gun on Tiny’s ex-friend Sabrina Peterson, T.I. was slapped with even heftier allegations of sex abuse and drugging by Peterson, dragging his wife into the mix. It’s been a few weeks since Sabrina shared anonymous alleged accounts from women who claimed to have been coerced into sex parties by the married coupled, however, there are still no official lawsuits or investigations being made.

According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, a source confirmed the couple “is not currently under investigation and no lawsuits have been filed.“

“Police and authorities also have not contacted them concerning the claims.”

Previously, “Celebrity” lawyer Lisa Bloom made the announcement to Twitter that she’d be representing two of the alleged victims who shared their account in anonymous texts with Sabrina Peterson.

Even though there isn’t a criminal investigation happening or any official lawsuits, that doesn’t mean The Harris’ are out of the clear. Earlier this month, MTV Entertainment did decide to suspend production on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The show was scheduled to premiere this spring.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

Sabrina also sent a message to the folks wondering why she’s been “quiet” lately, but apparently, she’s still working for any alleged victims behind the scenes, according to his cryptic message she shared.