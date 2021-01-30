Bossip Video

T.I. clapbacked directly at Sabrina Peterson, the woman and ex-friend of his wife who claimed he not only put a gun in her face in the past but she’s now having a “Surviving Tip & Tiny” style campaign where she’s allegedly speaking to woman accusing them of sex abuse and forcing them to take drugs. All of the allegations have been reposted to Sabrina’s Instagram page in her IG stories.

Tip released a video statement, saying they’ve had a history of harassment in regards to Sabrina Peterson, calling the woman “evil.”

“As y’all can imagine, it’s been extremely difficult for me to remain quiet in light of all the things that have transpired and all of the egregious allegations being tossed around about me and my wife. But it’s a reason for that and I don’t mind sharing. You see, if a person does not have any right to criminally or civilly have you in court, they have no right, the best thing they can do is get you for a defamation suit. Drag you in court, make you pay they legal bills to get you in court. Now, I mean, at this point, this is the point where this don’t even matter to me.”

“That’s the intention. Say a whole bunch of false stuff about you that get people to believe and make them come out and say they’re a liar, they’re a liar, they’re a liar. Then they say, ‘See, they called me a liar! That’s defamation!’ They drag you in court, get you under oath and all that, because unfortunately right now, it doesn’t matter as much that they can prove you did. What matters is you can prove you didn’t. That’s just an unfortunate place that our society has made it to.”

The rapper then clarified in his rant that, “women who have been victimized deserve to be heard,” adding that his wife didn’t deserve for these allegations to be flying:

“Black women, in particular, should be supported, defended, protected, and uplifted. However, evil has no gender. First and foremost, my wife is a beautiful person with an amazing spirit and a kind heart — she don’t deserve this. What we not gon’ do is open up the door to my bedroom for everybody to come in and chime in make their opinions about what we do and don’t do and should do and shouldn’t do,” said T.I. “But I will say this, whatever we ever have done has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like. If we want something, we know exactly where to go to get it. We ain’t never forced nobody, we ain’t never drugged nobody against they will, we ain’t never held nobody against they will, we ain’t never made nobody do anything. We ain’t never trafficked anything. Well, sexually trafficked anything. I ain’t never raped nobody. Never raped nobody!”

This week, the Jasmine Brand exclusively uncovered Sabrina Peterson’s six restraining orders granted by a judge. In one restraining order, Sabrina Peterson is accused of harassing a woman on social media and in person. In another court document, a separate woman alleges that Sabrina Peterson stalked her at work.

Peterson posted allegations from a number of anonymous people to incriminate Tiny and Tip – some who claimed that they were drugged before having sex with the pair. Some of the allegations she later removed from social media, referring to them as “shaky”.

The beef actually started after T.I. shared an unsavory post about Atlanta city councilwoman Felicia Moore who is running for mayor again Keisha Lance Bottoms. Sabrina, who is endorsing Moore then called out T.I. for being an alleged abusive, claiming he has held a gun to her in the past as she was “fighting” his assistant.