Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence following Meek Mill’s insensitive lyrics about her deceased husband, Kobe Bryant.

Last week, a snippet of a song with Meek Mill and Lil Baby surfaced, which featured a very puzzling line from Meek Mill mentioning Kobe Bryant.

On the track, Meek raps “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.” Unsurprisingly, the backlash from this line was instant, with folks wondering why he would reference such a tragic situation so casually. At the time, Meek chalked the backlash up to people on the internet being “zombies” following some secret agenda.

A few days later, Vanessa Bryant finally addressed the situation and slammed the “Litty” rapper for his “insensitive and disrespectful” lyrics.

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.” “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband,” she continued. “This lacks respect and tact.”

All things considered, Vanessa went very easy on Meek for the lyrics, compared to how most would have reacted. Meek fired off a tweet just 20 minutes after Bryant issued her statement, but it sent fans into even more fury. The Philadephia artist tweeted about “going savage” and appeared to be scoffing at Vanessa’s reply when he added on,“F**k ya feelings.”

As the backlash began to boil over, Meek expressed that the tweet was not directed to Vanessa and later deleted it.

Hours later, Meek went on to explain that he spoke to Vanessa privately and apologized for the lyrics. He also made it clear to fans questioning his odd behavior that he would never do anything disrespectful for clout let alone “the family of a grieving woman.” The 33-year-old rapper urged fans to change the subject and move on from the squabble, but it was a little too late for some.

What do YOU think? Was Meek Mill’s apology acceptable?