Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As “Boogie’s” Leading Lady

Taylour Paige is definitely having a huge moment right now and we’re happy to have a front row seat

BOSSIP is excited to be the first to reveal Taylour’s poster art from her latest film ‘Boogie’, which is set for release March 5th.

From acclaimed writer, producer and restaurateur Eddie Huang comes his directorial debut BOOGIE, the coming-of-age story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation.

In addition to Taylour, notable cast members include Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Perry Yung, Pop Smoke.

We’re so happy this film is being released right now. We’ve been deeply concerned about the hate crimes against the Asian-American community and feel it’s only right that they have our support. In addition to the violence being perpetrated against our Asian brothers and sisters, we know they face the same obstacles in terms of the lack of representation in the entertainment industry and we are ecstatic to see more content being created that is reflective of the diversity of our world. We hope films like “Boogie” will go a long way in creating more opportunities for Asian-American actors and filmmakers.

That said, we also have to salute Taylour on her success. We’ve been watching her rise ever since “Hit The Floor” and she’s really having a huge moment between this film, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and her upcoming turn in ‘Zola.’

Congrats Tay!