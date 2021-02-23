Bossip Video

DaBaby is involved in yet another lawsuit after an alleged assault during a video shoot.

Gary Pagar, the owner of a vacation rental home in Runyon Canyon, California, is suing DaBaby after the rapper allegedly stole his phone and assaulted him in December 2020.

According to reports from Variety, Pagar claims that the Carolina rapper rented the home under the condition that he would only have 12 people on site, a requirement that was put in place to keep in line with COVID-19 regulations. When it came time for the video shoot, DaBaby brought 40 people to the home, violating the lease agreement. The lease also claims that the property can’t be used for commercial purposes.

When Pagar showed up at the property to try to shut the shoot down, he was met with opposition from an unknown assailant. Then, he alleges that the rapper got out of the car and chased him into the house. Pager claims that DaBaby warned him to not call the police and punched him in the mouth, knocking out a tooth and leaving him bloody. The home owner goes on to state that he was spat on and that he was being taunted by the assailants playing catch with his stolen phone.

When another person called the police, DaBaby and his associates were forced to flee. According to the lawsuit, the rapper took Pager’s phone and “valuable kitchenware” when they left the premises. The crew also reportedly left thousands of dollars in damage and still haven’t paid the full rental bill.