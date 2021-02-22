Bossip Video

Mercury Retrograde ended on February 21–but not before it brought us this story about DaBaby and JoJo Siwa’s possible beef.

While name-dropping a celebrity is one of the most expected things any rapper can do, there are some stars that a lot of us just wouldn’t expect to hear being referenced in a track. For example former Dance Moms star and current Youtube phenom JoJo Siwa.

That all changed when DaBaby’s “Beatbox” freestyle was released over the weekend, which features a line about the star that, at first listen, seems unnecessarily aggressive toward such a positive influence for children.

“N—-, you a b—-/ JoJo Siwa, b—-/ She let the wrong n—- get rich,” DaBaby raps in the song. In the “Beatbox” video, he holds up a photo of a smiling Siwa, making some fans think he’s throwing shots at the 17-year-old.

Immediately, people online started coming for the rapper, wondering why he felt the need to diss someone like Siwa.

“YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME S**T???” The Kid Mero tweeted, perfectly mirroring all of our confusion. “WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT?”

That’s when some fans jumped in to explain their interpretation of the JoJo reference, explaining that the name-drop was simply a play on words–not a diss. “JoJo” = Jonathan, Da Baby’s first name. “Siwa” = “See Why.” So, in the song, he’s not calling the child star a bi**h, but saying, “you a bi**h and JoJo see’s why.”

Later, DaBaby jumped online himself to confirm his fans’ breakdown of the lyrics, tweeting directly to Siwa to let her know his daughter is her number one fan.

“I love Twitter bruh,” he said with a few laughing emojis. I “Siwa” I’m not like the rest of you n****s.”

“My 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you,” the rapper tweeted, tagging JoJo Siwa. “Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!”

He went on to reference the play on words further, responding to a fan who tweeted, “Bae I don’t ‘Siwa’ they so mad at you.”

“I don’t ‘Siwa’ they so mad either bae,” he joked.