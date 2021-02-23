Bossip Video

Dream in Black

Tichina Arnold, activist DeRay McKesson and Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts are the latest culture-shapers to be honored as AT&T’s 2021 Black Future Makers who thrive in the pantheon of their respective fields while enriching the community.

Rolled out at the beginning of Black History Month with a gorgeous video narrated by LeBron James, the campaign marks the return of AT&T’s Black Future Makers initiative–a future-forward celebration of inspirational people in the culture.

“To be honored as one of 2021’s Black Future Makers is both humbling and inspiring,” said award-winning actress Tichina Arnold. “I am humbled to be recognized alongside this group as their accomplishments are broad and magnificent. I am inspired that even after age 50, I continue to be included as a beacon for the future generations of Black women who, like my own daughter, will ensure that our dreams together are fulfilled.”

Activist and author DeRay McKesson had this to say about being recognized by AT&T Dream In Black:

“It is an honor to be featured as a Black Future Maker! We have the power to make changes now that fundamentally alter the choices of every successive generation so that justice is finally made real.”

In addition to the high-profile Black Future Makers, honorees include entrepreneurs, activists and everyday heroes, including frontline workers who have put themselves in harm’s way to help save the lives of others during this global pandemic.

“At AT&T, we work to create opportunities, strengthen communities, and improve lives,” said Angela Burgin, AT&T Director of Marketing for the company’s Global Marketing Organization. “Black Future Makers is one of the many ways we celebrate, honor and uplift the voices and actions of those making a meaningful contribution to our society.”

New additions to the Black Future Makers honoree list were announced every week this month. Here’s the full list:

Add-2

Kwame Anku

Tichina Arnold

Tabitha Brown

Dario Calmese

Temi Coker

D-Nice

Channing Dungey

Charlamagne Tha God

Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green

H.E.R.

Makenze Humphrey*

LeBron James

Dr. Carl Lambert*

Tamika Mallory

DeRay McKesson

LaLa Milan

Keeley Morris*

Faraday Okoro

Abby Phillip

Billy Porter

Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts

Cyrus Robinson Jr.*

Angelica Ross

Rodney Shelton*

Tabitha White*

For a chance to be honored as a Dream in Black Future Maker, you can post a video highlighting what you’re doing in your communities or fields to make a positive impact using the #DreamInBlack and #ATTFutureMaker hashtags.

You’ll also be able to nominate other members of the community for the honor using the same process.

Ten winners will be selected as part of the 2021 class of Black Future Makers and each will win $10,000.

To learn more about how to enter the AT&T Dream in Black Future Maker contest, click here.