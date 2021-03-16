“Lexus 0-60” Returning Champion Curtis Hamilton Talks Taking Home WINS

Last month Lexus returned with their pedal to the metal racing competition series “Lexus 0-60”.

Season 4 of “Lexus 0 to 60” features the Lexus LC 500, RC F, and GS F with special appearances of 2021 Lexus LC Convertible and 2021 Lexus IS airing on Lexus’ YouTube platform on Monday, February 22nd. Hosted by Big Tigger and racing legend Scott Pruett, Lexus Racing’s Jack Hawksworth and Townsend Bell served as this season’s team captains hitting the course at the notorious Auto Club Speedway, a 14-turn, 2.0-mile paved road course in Fontana, California.

We had a chance to chop it up with Curtis Hamilton, who captured the Season 3 title in 2019 and returned to compete for the crown again in Season 4.

“What inspired me to come back was the thrill of it,” Hamilton told BOSSIP. “It was one of the most thrilling experiences that I’ve had, to be able to get on that track and race in these amazing cars that Lexus provides, and be with some amazing people that I’ve looked up to. It was easy to make a decision to come back when it came to that.”

Throughout the season the teams took on five different challenges, including “The Bob & Weave Challenge,” the “Crazy 8s,” and the “Autocross Challenge”– each designed to test the cars and teammates’ abilities behind the wheel. The cars used for the competition included the Lexus GS F sports sedan, lauded as equal parts luxury and performance, holds its own as an exhilarating and worthy contender. With enhanced steering, suspension, and braking systems, the Lexus LC 500 is known as one of the most responsive Lexus models available, commanding attention on the road and at the Auto Club Speedway. The Lexus RC F Track Edition boasts a plush interior, quiet engine and is regarded as an exciting addition to the increasingly rare V8 sports car landscape. The Lexus IS 350 is inspired by the world-renowned LFA and features an aggressively sculpted exterior with a wider stance – 30 millimeters wider than its predecessors. The competition winner gets to take home bragging rights and one of the featured cars for a year.

“I took the LC 500,” Hamilton said of his Season 3 prize. “I got a silver edition, atomic silver, red interior got it all souped up, 21 inch rims. LC 500 was my car. It still is my car. I love it.”

Team Bell’s team included DeAngelo Williams (former Carolina Panthers running back ), Dystany Spurlock (drag bike racer) and LatinX actress and content creator Luciana Faulhaber. In addition to returning champ Curtis Hamilton (‘Surviving Compton,’ ‘In Broad Daylight’) Team Hawksworth’s roster included philanthropist and former NFL player George Wilson and Don Benjamin (actor and America’s Next Top Model).

“Our team was great,” Curtis Hamilton told BOSSIP. “I had my cousin George on my team, Don Benjamin, Mr. Model himself. A little less talkative than my last crew, but we’re all athletes and competitive and people who grew up competing, so it was great to be around those guys because we really wanted to win. We weren’t trying to okay no games. We really got down were just focused on winning and competing and having fun at the same time.So that’s what we did. We got that W. Not just that team W got that individual W. We just competitive dudes. When you’re having fun and you really competing it always brings good results I think.”

“I will say give a shout out to George,” Hamilton told BOSSIP, continuing to heap praise on his team. “George, who is my cousin, played NFL ball for over 10 years. He’s level headed, he’s competitive, he’s a leader. George has always been a leader. And Don he’s a silent killer. Don is the same way, even keel — never too high, never too low. Then you know with me, I’m pretty much the high intensity one. And I brought the experience to the game. We had a dope ass team, great dynamic. It just fit like a puzzle. I love it. We had such a great time.

Check out Seasno 4 of “Lexus 0-60” on Lexus’ YouTube channel.