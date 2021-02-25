Bossip Video

In 2020, Chloe x Halle released their highly-anticipated sophomore album Ungodly Hour, a follow-up to their 2018 debut, The Kids Are Alright.

The duo was already on the rise when they released the project last year, but ever since, things have only been going up for the Bailey sisters. The Chloe x Halle official account just reached 1 million followers on Twitter, marking a huge milestone for the Beyoncé-endorsed talents. Not only that, both Chloe and Halle finally made their own personal accounts after years of joint social media activity, which only made fans love the pair that much more.

Plus, Halle is currently in London filming for her role as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, so it’s safe the say these two are on top of the world.

Even though both stars have jam-packed schedules, they put some time aside to film a music video for their sophomore album’s title track, “Ungodly Hour.”

In the new video, the sister duo dazzles in skin-tight garments accompanied by some serious choreography.

Back in July of last year, Chloe X Halle spoke with Billboard about the inspiration behind the new album.

“Ungodly Hour, for us, represents loving every layer of ourselves, because you have your good side, your naughty side, all of these different things that make you who you are,” Chloe shared. “I feel like the world is used to knowing the really sweet side of us, and that’s because we don’t really share our personal lives. So we really wanted to share that through the music. The phrase of the title track, it literally says “Love me at the ungodly hour.” It’s saying, “Love me not only when I’m at my best, but also my worst.” We feel like that wrapped up what the entire album means.”

Check out the brand new video for “Ungodly Hour” for yourself down below: