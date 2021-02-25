Cicely Tyson did NOT play games and a certain iconic rapper knows it.
Queen Latifah recently revealed a time that the late great actress checked her and “pulled her coattail” on live television. The “Equalizer” star, 50, is currently featured on the cover of PEOPLE in celebration of Black trailblazers then and now, and during People’s Every Day podcast she shared details about the humbling moment.
According to Queen during a 2014 episode of The Queen Latifah Show, Cicely who was a guest alongside Blair Underwood and Vanessa Williams corrected her when she addressed her as “you guys.”
The Emmy winner quickly corrected her and Queen apologized.
“I was doing my talk show and was happy and excited, but nervous. And I saw this question pop up on my prompter, and I knew that I wasn’t supposed to read the question the way it was written before I even got it out. And it was something like, ‘So do you guys so-and-so?'”
That’s when she said Tyson cut in. “Wait a minute. I’m not ‘you guys,'” she recalled Tyson saying.
Queen Latifah immediately apologized for addressing the legendary actress in such a casual way, saying, “Excuse me, Ms. Tyson, you are absolutely right. I apologize, my bad. I’m so sorry.”
BLOOP!
Detailing the gaffe to PEOPLE, Queen said she actually appreciated Cicely correcting her and took it as a teachable moment;
“I [wasn’t] raised that way. I was raised better than that. So I knew before it was even out of my mouth, I knew.”
“I appreciated that she did that because you are never too big to get checked. You know what I mean? And some people think they’re too big to get checked,” said Queen Latifah. “If you’re wrong, you’re wrong, and I was wrong. And she let me know that was inappropriate, and I appreciated her letting me know that because it just brought me back.”
Nice to see that Queen took the correction from fellow Queen Cicely in stride. As previously reported the actress with a 70-year career in the entertainment business passed away on January 28, 2021.
R.I.P.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.