Cicely Tyson did NOT play games and a certain iconic rapper knows it.

Queen Latifah recently revealed a time that the late great actress checked her and “pulled her coattail” on live television. The “Equalizer” star, 50, is currently featured on the cover of PEOPLE in celebration of Black trailblazers then and now, and during People’s Every Day podcast she shared details about the humbling moment.

According to Queen during a 2014 episode of The Queen Latifah Show, Cicely who was a guest alongside Blair Underwood and Vanessa Williams corrected her when she addressed her as “you guys.”

The Emmy winner quickly corrected her and Queen apologized.

“I was doing my talk show and was happy and excited, but nervous. And I saw this question pop up on my prompter, and I knew that I wasn’t supposed to read the question the way it was written before I even got it out. And it was something like, ‘So do you guys so-and-so?'” That’s when she said Tyson cut in. “Wait a minute. I’m not ‘you guys,'” she recalled Tyson saying.