Now, THIS should be interesting…

Rumors are swirling that Bravo is bringing together some of their most popular housewives from different franchises for a girls trip and two #RHOA stars might be part of the cast.

Details are skimpy but theJasmineBRAND is reporting that Bravo is gearing up for a special/limited series that will feature women from multiple Housewives cities.

“Sources tell us that eight to ten ladies will go on a trip and stay in a home together at a tropical location. It will allegedly air on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.”

It’s unclear who will be a part of the special but some Bravo insiders are adding alleged details. @Alloveranthony of Dataminr is sharing that the ladies will allegedly film in Mexico in April and the ladies in the running are Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York, Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York, Teresa Guidice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Obviously missing from the list are housewives from Salt Lake City, Dallas, Orange County, and sadly, Potomac.

Several Bravo super-fans who’ve dubbed the show “Real Housewives All-Stars” are crying foul and hoping that the list isn’t finalized. Other names thrown into the mix include The Grand Dame Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Gizelle Bryant, Porsha Williams, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Kim Richards, and several more.

Would YOU tune in for Real Housewives All-Stars???