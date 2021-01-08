Bossip Video

Cynthia Bailey is clapping back at claims that her daughter exposed her sexuality to rack up some Bravo views.

As previously reported the ATL housewife’s college-aged daughter Noelle Robinson told her mom that she was sexually fluid and romantically interested in both guys and girls during #RHOA season 12.

“Cynthia: “You didn’t meet anyone during your college experience? When I helped you move in, I saw a lot of cute guys.” Noelle: “I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect.” Cynthia: “So you like guys and girls?” Noelle: People like to try and box everybody in and put labels everything, but I don’t really do that… there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls,” adding, “It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”

Noelle went on to call coming out to her mom “one of the best decisions she’s ever made.” “It was so positive,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish.

Fast forward to today’s episode of The Wendy Show and Wendy Williams asked Cynthia about her daughter coming out and Cynthia supporting her decision to do so on TV.

“I didn’t want Noelle to feel ashamed and embarrassed or have to hide her truth,” said 50 Cynt.

Wendy then went on to directly ask Cynthia f Noelle’s big reveal was for a Bravo storyline. Mind you, Noelle’s been completely absent on #RHOA season 13 and was barely featured in season 12.

“Noelle is not a Housewife…she does not actually have to share her life with you guys,” said Cynthia. “Let me just say this, this is really important. The reason I really wanted Noelle to tell her story on the show is because as a reality star family at this point, if we don’t talk about it on the show and people find out about it, they almost feel like we’re hiding it. I wanted her to tell her own story, it wasn’t for my storyline. It was because she needed to get in front.”

BLOOP! Nice try, Wendy.

What do YOU think about Cynthia Bailey defending her daughter against storyline claims?