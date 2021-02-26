Bossip Video

After the tragic passing of a “Little Women: Atlanta” cast member, Lifetime is paying tribute. As previously reported Ashley “Ms. Minnie Ross” passed away in April of last year in a car crash.

Lifetime and the cast sent their condolences to Minnie’s family and friends and tributes poured in.

“Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved ‘Ms. Minnie,’” the network said in a statement to USA TODAY provided by representative Theresa Black. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women: Atlanta. She will be dearly missed.”

Amanda Salinas, one of the “Tiny Twins” told fans she was heartbroken to hear the news about Minnie…

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is.”

and Miss Juicy said that despite their bickering on the show, they shared a bond.

“As far as me and Minnie goes, I look at it as just like everybody else. It’s a job,” she told The Neighborhood Talk. “So we had to do what we had to do for the sake of a job but not to belittle us or question our integrity. We knew what it was at the end of the day but we also have to bring entertainment to everyone. There’s times that we had to show our true feelings. And no real relationship, whether it’s friendship or not, get along at all times. But we have differences. But other than that, we was very cool, very close.”

Since then, Minnie’s costars have continued to mourn as they prepared for the new season of their hit show that includes her in several episodes. Tonight, Friday (2/26) the ladies of “Little Women” will also be seen coping with the loss of their friend and memorializing her. during a special “Little Women: Atlanta” Minnie tribute episode at 9 p.m followed by the premiere of an all-new “Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered” with Loni Love at 10:30 pm ET/PT.

Tonight’s episode should prove to be the show’s most powerful episode in the entirety of six seasons.

Prior to the Minnie tribute, Lifetime will air a “Little Women: Atlanta” marathon starting at noon ET/PT.

Will YOU be watching???

R.I.P. Ms. Minnie.