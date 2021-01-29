Bossip Video

Prayers up for Ms. Juicy baby….

Just when we thought the ladies of “Little Women Atlanta” were getting along, TMZ is reporting that Ms. Juicy suffered serious injuries in a brawl between cast members that involved the Tiny Twinz Amanda and Andrea and their nemesis Abira. The fight reportedly happened LAST February at Nouveau Bar & Grille and the details are pretty sketchy.

According to TMZ, the beef all started because Abira started clowning the twins over their plan to get in the rap game — that’s sparked a long history of bad feelings, but apparently things went super left on this particular night.

TMZ reports that:

“Someone spit on someone and that was pretty much all she wrote. Glasses started flying, conking Juicy on the noggin, and leaving a big gash and a bloody mess. She ended up taking a trip to the ER where she got a CAT scan and stitches.”

Juicy was apparently trying to break up the fight when she became it’s main casualty. SMH. What’s that saying, no good deed goes unpunished?

You can see photos of Juicy’s injuries over on TMZ.

We’re glad to find out that all this is in the past and Ms. Juicy’s injuries have likely healed but this is just crazy that grown women are acting like this and putting people’s lives in jeopardy. Do you think Lifetime should have taken serious action against the cast members who started the fight? How do you think this will play out on the show this season?

A new episode of “Little Women Atlanta” airs tonight at 9pm EST on Lifetime.