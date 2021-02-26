Bossip Video

Keri Hilson’s not “wasting her pretty” and she’s fully enjoying acting while her music career remains on hiatus.

This weekend you can turn on TV One to see the “Turning Me On” songstress take on the role of Mykah in the original film “Don’t Waste Your Pretty.”

Airing Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m./7c on TV One the film centered around Black love and friendships is based on the eponymous novel penned by award-winning author and media personality Demetria L. Lucas.

In it, Ms. Keri Baby plays Mykah, a career-driven woman completely wrapped up in her profession who finally takes a break after being gifted Demetria Lucas’s book. After being motivated by the tome, Mykahy stops making excuses and starts looking for love by speed dating, making online connections, and hitting the nightlife. But she soon discovers love might be right in front of her.

According to Keri, she can relate to the character considering that she often puts her career first without taking a moment to slow down.

“She makes no time for the beauty of life and the many forms that it can present itself. The beauties of life. And that’s what this film really explores,” she told our sister site MadameNoire about the upcoming film. “A lot of women are seeking the same things and Mykah is no different. She wants someone to see her for her. She just wants to be seen…She’s one of the women utterly unaware of her beauty. And by beauty, I don’t mean ‘pretty.’ I mean her essence, her virtues, her integrity, her value. She’s not completely aware.” “I think in some ways I do relate. I’m at a point in my life where I’ve gone through a lot of lessons in love,” she says. “I’ve put my career first, absolutely done that. And I have not made a whole lot of room for exploring the beauty in life.”

With that in mind, MadameNoire asked Keri a question her dedicated fans have long wondered; when is she returning to music?! According to the singer/songwriter, music will have its moment again. She just can’t say exactly when.

“When the time is right again, we’ll hear it,” she says. “I don’t think I’ll ever fully forsake it, though it appears that way. It’s still very much a part of my heart and a part of my days. I just know what it requires of me and maybe that is the factor. I’m just enjoying being used in a different art form right now.”

“Don’t Waste Your Pretty” also starring Redaric Williams and Deborah Joy Winans premieres on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m./7c on TV One.

