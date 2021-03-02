We know her poots are explosive!

We love us some Saweetie. She’s the baddest baddie in the game. It’s just…that she eats like the hungriest of hippos ALL THE TIME and makes criminally crazy concoctions that most reasonable foodies wouldn’t dare eat.

At this point, it’s clear she has a cast-iron stomach that fought the battle of its life when she ate spaghetti splattered with Ranch dressing in yet another ‘Girl, you wild af’ moment that stirred up hilarious chaos across social media.

A proud lover of crab legs (and anything else she can get her pretty fingers on), Saweetie might be the only beautiful woman (on Earth) who looks good stuffing her face with literally ANYTHING she can throw together which now includes spaghetti and ranch dressing.

But that clearly hasn’t stopped her heart-eyed boo Quavo from loving on her and lavishing her with gifts.

A few months ago, the Migos rapper surprised his face-stuffing princess with a custom Bentley Continental worth over $300K for Christmas.

Since the beginning of their bae-ship, he’s showered Saweetie with lavish gifts after famously shooting his shot in her DMs with a snowflake emoji.

“I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM’d her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM… I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy,” he revealed in an interview with GQ.

Would you eat one of Saweetie’s crazy concoctions? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Saweetie’s latest criminal concoction on the flip.