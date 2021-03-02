Bossip Video

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions along with ending the state’s mask mandate, welcoming all visitors with or without the virus.

It has officially been one year since COVID-19 shut down the world and ended normal life as we know it. The death toll is passing 500,000 and the emotional toll is still rising every day. People have lost loved ones, jobs, and almost everything that gave them a reason to get up in the morning. Even with vaccines rolling out, restrictions are still in place to try and keep everyone safe and stop the unnecessary casualties.

For some reason, Governor Greg Abbott over in Texas thinks it’s all a game and is lifting every restriction in place to battle COVID-19 in his state, including the mask mandate. This comes only weeks after a massive power outage in Texas that forced people to end social distancing to huddle together in the warmest environment they could find.

Yesterday, 1,566 Americans died of COVID-19 and hospitalization hit the lowest number since November 1, 2020, but this move in Texas could bring an end to the downward trend. With Texas being 100% open, this opens the door for travelers to flock to the area in an effort to get away. Hopefully, everyone will stay as safe as possible despite the restrictions being lifted.