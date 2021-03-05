Bossip Video

Where did her melanin go?

Former “Love and Hip Hop ATL” star Atasha “Tommie Lee” Jefferson is over people claiming she doesn’t love her melanin following an IG post that sparked speculation over whether or not she’s been bleaching her skin. The chatter started last night when Tommie posted a promotion on her Instagram page featuring a blonde wig and what appeared to be a much brighter skin tone.

In the photo, Tommie is wearing sunglasses but much of her face and skin from her legs and hands are fully visible. Fans in the comments ignored the intention of the post, focusing on how “different” Tommie appeared. Frustrated, the 35-year-old mom clapped back at speculation she did anything to her skin.

A user by the name of @king_onyx hit send on the following comment:

“Damn u look different,” they wrote.

That’s when Tommie laid down the haymaker on the pesky follower who seemed puzzled by her seemingly brighter skin tone.

@king_onyx girl don’t you with blonde hair idk anybody who looks the same with a whole white wig on, y’all say the same shot everytime I change my hair color it’s getting old this post is about credit but I guess my looks more important to some smh slow a** mf’s.

Fans of the model instantly flocked to her defense, with one user chiming in:

“@king_onyx well she used her picture to get your attention it’s called promo… clearly it worked… sis it’s a paid ad I don’t think she’s mad.”

Welp! There you have it. Tommie says it’s the wig making her look desaturated. What do YOU think?

For comparison, here is a video of Tommie back in December.