What a mess!

The girls are bored! Former “Love and Hip hop Atlanta” star Tommie Lee and Akbar V are back beefin’. If you recall, a few years ago, the ladies allegedly got into a kerfuffle in Atlanta after seeing each other at a nightclub and exchanging words. Akbar claimed she blacked Tommie’s eye in the fight but Tommie refused to acknowledge she got into an altercation with Akbar.

Fast forward to last night, Akbar challenged Tommie to a boxing match. Her request wasn’t completely arbitrary, since there’s been chatter online about Tommie boxing a “celebrity” adjacent opponent for a paycheck. Akbar hopped on the train and offered to take on a friendly match to get a bag.

Welp! That friendly fight offer from Akbar irritated Tommie and she responded by calling Akbar a clout chaser on video. She then showed off her home while taking jabs at Akbar for living in an “apartment.”

“B*tches been using Tommie for clout. It’s nothing new to us. Your whole careeeeeer is based off Tommie.”

Akbar has been having a great year so far, releasing music and showing off her beautiful body transformation. She, like Tommie, got her boost from being on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” so she wanted to know exactly HOW was she getting clout off Tommie who has just as much notoriety as she feels she does.

“I really wanna know what type of clout yall h*es got? You was on L&HH and I was on L&HH. Im a rapper, you take Fashion Nova pictures. What you got that I don’t got? Tell me, cuz I’m lost.”

The exchanges between Tommie and Akbar went on all night long, with the ladies clearly sending shots at each other. Swipe to see all of the messy responses, reposted here by ItsOnsite.

Yikes! It doesn’t look like a fight between Akbar and Tommie is gonna happened — at least not yet. Who do you think would win if they did come to blows?