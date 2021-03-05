Bossip Video

Adele and Simon Konecki are officially divorced, which comes almost two years after the couple initially announced their split.

On Thursday, March 4, a judge finally signed off on the settlement, which means the singer and Konecki are officially divorced. According to reports from Us Weekly, Adele and her ex-husband submitted a judgment packet last month, but it was not signed by the judge until now.

In the packet, which was filed by the “Someone Like You” singer, the pair opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation. Both parties represented themselves in the case.

Together, Adele and Konecki share one child: 8-year-old Angelo. The Grammy winner and her ex-husband announced that they had called it quits in April 2019 after quietly tying the knot the previous year. Early filings showed that both Adele and Konecki were seeking joint custody and visitation of their son, saying they planned to negotiate those details with a mediator.

Since the pair signed a confidentiality agreement in March 2020 regarding the case, few details have surfaced about the split.

Since announcing she was getting divorced, Adele has been linked to fellow British music star, Skepta. The pair fueled rumors by sharing a playful exchange on social media in June 2020, though they didn’t comment on the reports surrounding their relationship. Four months later, a source told Us Weekly they “have been seeing each other” after forming a friendship years earlier.

Much love to Adele on finalizing her divorce and we know one things for sure- that album when it does come out, is going to be absolute fire.